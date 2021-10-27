MÖTLEY CRÜE To Release 'The Dirt: Declassified' Graphic Novel

MÖTLEY CRÜE may be responsible for blazing a path of hard rock and chaos for the past 40 years, netting seven platinum and multi-platinum albums alongside global album sales exceeding 100 million. But this spring, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars come in from the cold to reveal their greatest accomplishment of all: protecting the world at all costs as covert government agents.

Uniting with Z2 Comics, the premier publisher of music-based graphic novels, "Mötley Crüe's The Dirt: Declassified" unearths the classified exploits of these rock pioneers as they navigated an international web of moles, sleepers, spooks, and plants. Building from the New York Times bestselling book and subsequent Netflix movie "The Dirt", Leah Moore ("Morrison Hotel") documents the quartet's twisting journey with interior art from John K. Snyder III ("Suicide Squad", "Grendel") and J.M. Beroy ("Deadman", "Star Trek"). Armitano ("Batman Eternal") joins with dossier art alongside cover artist Dan Panosian ("Canary", "Slots").

"Playing arenas overflowing with tens of thousands of fans was just a front for our true mission," MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx explains. "The reality is that we were infiltrating [redacted] in a globe-hopping sprint to [redacted]. But that doesn't even include the disaster at [redacted] or near fatal heist in [redacted]. We have a lot to say and it's time the people knew."

"MÖTLEY CRÜE remains the one group whose live show in the '80s felt truly dangerous. Now that I know the truth about the band, it's obvious why," Z2 senior editor Rantz Hoseley says. "We're proud to have gained the trust of these live wires to tell the secrets they've been forced to cover up for decades… we guarantee you aren't ready for the madness and mayhem in this graphic novel."

"Mötley Crüe's The Dirt: Declassified" will debut exclusively on Z2's webstore in April 2022, available in the following bundles:

- Standard Edition Softcover: $24.99
- Standard Edition Hardcover: $39.99
- Retail Exclusive Hardcover: $39.99
- Deluxe Edition Oversized Hardcover: $99.99
- Platinum Edition Oversized Hardcover: $299.99 (limited to only 999 units)

Deluxe Edition Oversized Hardcover contains:

* Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition graphic novel encased in butcher paper
* Operation C.R.Ü.E Lockbox slipcase
* MÖTLEY CRÜE UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)
* Four exclusive MÖTLEY CRÜE dossier art prints

Platinum Edition Oversized Hardcover contains:

* Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition graphic novel encased in butcher paper
* Operation C.R.Ü.E Lockbox slipcase
* Four MÖTLEY CRÜE Security Clearance Badges
* Four exclusive Mötley Crüe dossier art prints
* One MÖTLEY CRÜE UV Spy Pen (allowing you to reveal secret UV messages within the book)
* One MÖTLEY CRÜE Secret Dossier (A top-level security envelope of papers, spy photos and redacted imagery of Nikki, Tommy, Vince and Mick's career exploits)
* One MÖTLEY CRÜE UV Spy Map of Los Angeles, CA


