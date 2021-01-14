MÖTLEY CRÜE To Kick Off Year-Long 40th-Anniversary Celebrations This Weekend

Legendary rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

It was January 17, 1981 when Nikki Sixx first jammed with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history…

Sunday, January 17, 2021 will mark the 40th anniversary of this momentous occasion in the history of rock and roll and will mark the beginning of a year of celebration of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.

Fans are invited to sign MÖTLEY CRÜE's birthday card before Sunday on Facebook and return to the site on Sunday, January 17, 2021 for more announcements. Sunday would also be the perfect time for music and movie fans alike to watch the band's hit movie "The Dirt" on Netflix and stream "The Dirt" soundtrack, as well as the band's iconic debut album "Too Fast For Love", which will celebrate its 40th birthday later this year, on November 10, 2021.

Any posts about the band are invited to add the hashtag #HappyBirthdayToCrüe.

Commented Sixx: "In 'Kickstart My Heart', the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.'

"It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crüeheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Happy 40th birthday to us all.”

Neil, Sixx, Mars and Lee are firmly ingrained in the fabric of rock history. MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles and three Grammy nominations.

The band has had 1.6 billion streams across digital providers and has over 8 million social media followers. In 2006, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

A stunning live act, MÖTLEY CRÜE has taken its incendiary show across the world, selling over 100 million tickets globally.

The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", first published in 2001, became a New York Times best-seller and has sold over one million copies worldwide. In addition, the band members have authored three other New York Times best-sellers.

2019 saw "The Dirt" released as a feature-length biopic. The film became one of the biggest releases of that year and scored a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The band remains a huge global draw. MÖTLEY CRÜE is set to co-headline a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and Joan Jett in June, July, August and September 2021.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's legacy and influence in the global music scene cannot be underestimated. 2021 is the year to celebrate the achievements of this extraordinary band.

