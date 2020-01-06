MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases 2020 Music Video For 'Shout At The Devil' Featuring Footage From 'The Dirt'

MÖTLEY CRÜE has released a 2020 music video for the "Shout At The Devil" title track, with additional footage from the band's biopic "The Dirt". Check it out below.

"The Dirt", based on CRÜE's 2001 New York Times bestselling autobiography, debuted in March 2019 on Netflix. The film's stars, Douglas Booth (Nikki Sixx), "Game Of Thrones"' Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars), Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) (Tommy Lee), Daniel Webber (Vince Neil), David Costabile (Doc McGhee) and Pete Davidson (Tom Zutaut) have all gotten critical kudos. "They possess similar abilities to navigate between charm and repulsion, all working together to create such a chummy group that their power as an ensemble elevates the material. Just like their real-life counterparts," wrote The Guardian.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx said: "In the film, we show painful examples of domestic violence, DUI, manslaughter, drug overdose and the loss of a child. We couldn't possibly have crammed everything from a 430-page book into an-hour-and-50-minute movie, but we felt we achieved our objective of showing the downside of sex drugs and rock and roll."

"The Dirt Soundtrack" features four new songs, including the first single, "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", and CRÜE's unlikely cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

CRÜE will team up with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS for a North American stadium tour next summer. "The Stadium Tour" will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will include newly announced gigs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The tour marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

