MÖTLEY CRÜE Releases 2020 Lyric Video For Kickstart My Heart'

MÖTLEY CRÜE has released a 2020 lyric video for its classic song "Kickstart My Heart". Check it out below.

"Kickstart My Heart" is featured in the trailer for "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run". Due in theaters on May 22 via Paramount Pictures, the latest movie will be the first almost entirely CGI adaptation of the Nickelodeon TV series "SpongeBob SquarePants", which first premiered in 1999. It is the third SpongeBob movie, following on from 2004's "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" and 2015's "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water".

This is not the first time "Kickstart My Heart", from MÖTLEY CRÜE's 1989 album "Dr. Feelgood", has been featured in a film. Back in 2017, the song was included in the trailer for "The Lego Batman Movie". More recently, the track was heard in Planters's first-ever Super Bowl ad, which aired in February 2019.

CRÜE will team up with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS for a North American stadium tour this summer. "The Stadium Tour" will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The trek marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

