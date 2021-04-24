Legendary rock band MÖTLEY CRÜE played its first concert exactly 40 years ago today — April 24, 1981.
CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx commemorated the occasion by sharing an early promotional photo of the band and included the following caption: "40 years ago @motleycrue played our first show together at the Starwood club in Hollywood California. Happy anniversary @thevinceneil @mr.mickmars @tommylee. It’s been one hell of an adventure. THANK YOU".
It was January 17, 1981 when Sixx first jammed with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon. Leon left, and Mick Mars and Vince Neil were recruited. The rest, as they say, is history…
Nikki recently said about CRÜE's 40th anniversary: "In 'Kickstart My Heart', the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass.'
"It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crüeheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
"Happy 40th birthday to us all.”
Neil, Sixx, Mars and Lee are firmly ingrained in the fabric of rock history. MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles and three Grammy nominations.
The band has had 1.6 billion streams across digital providers and has over 8 million social media followers. In 2006, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
A stunning live act, MÖTLEY CRÜE has taken its incendiary show across the world, selling over 100 million tickets globally.
The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", first published in 2001, became a New York Times best-seller and has sold over one million copies worldwide. In addition, the band members have authored three other New York Times best-sellers.
2019 saw "The Dirt" released as a feature-length biopic. The film became one of the biggest releases of that year and scored a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The band remains a huge global draw. MÖTLEY CRÜE is set to co-headline a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and Joan Jett in June, July, August and September 2021.
MÖTLEY CRÜE's legacy and influence in the global music scene cannot be underestimated. 2021 is the year to celebrate the achievements of this extraordinary band.
