MÖTLEY CRÜE: Limited-Edition Las Vegas-Inspired 1983 Poster To Go On Sale This Week

July 27, 2020 0 Comments

On July 29, Iconic by Collectionzz will begin selling a limited-edition MÖTLEY CRÜE screenprint.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's short-lived tour opening for KISS in early 1983 was the band's first real opportunity to play on big stages on the West Coast. KISS was undoubtedly a tough act to open for, as they had already reached the heights as one of the world's biggest bands and arguably the most spectacular concert attraction to date in rock history. But MÖTLEY CRÜE didn't see it that way, as bassist Nikki Sixx explained. "I guess you could kind of look at it as a young band that was so hungry and so in its zone and we had yet to break, being like a young boxer," he said. "We just wanted to get in the ring with anybody. The ring was getting on that stage, playing in front of anybody's crowd. We didn't care whose it was because we believed in ourselves and we were in that place. We were in that positive place. Everything we were doing was working internally. We were just pushing it out and kicking ass. I guess we were naïve enough not to go 'Woah, they have all this stuff and we really have nothing,' We were just like 'Wow, put us on that stage and cut us loose.'"

The Aladdin Theater in Las Vegas opened on April 1, 1983 (April Fools Day); and the very first concert was KISS with MÖTLEY CRÜE. It was the first time MÖTLEY CRÜE performed in Las Vegas. They hit the stage with early anthems "Live Wire", "Take Me To The Top", "Shout At The Devil" and "Looks That Kill".

To complete the circle, the band would be asked back to Aladdin Theater to close the venue on November 25, 1997. Iconic by Collectionzz thought, "What better way to kick off our first limited edition screenprint for the legendary MÖTLEY CRÜE than with this classic show, featuring a Vegas-inspired design by Andrew Alekseev."

