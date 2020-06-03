MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE To Release Two New Solo Songs This Friday: 'People Are Gonna Bug,' He Says

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee will release two new solo songs this Friday, June 5. "Knock Me Down" is a collaboration with Killvein, while "Tops" features South African rapper Push Push.

Lee shared a teaser for the new tracks on social media, captioning it "BIG NEWS... 2 songs out on Friday!"

Tommy told US Weekly about the new songs: "I can't wait. People are gonna bug."

"Knock Me Down" and "Tops" will appear on Lee's third solo album, "Andro", which is tentatively due this summer. His first solo LP since 2005's "Tommyland: The Ride" is also expected to include a "slowed-down" and "insane" cover of Prince's "When You Were Mine" as well as guest appearances by PLYA singer Julia, a singer called Ellie, rap battlist Shotty Horroh, former ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA frontman Lukas Rossi and U.K. hip-hop/dubstep group FOREIGN BEGGARS.

Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM rap-rock side project released its self-titled debut album in 1999 and was certified gold in the U.S. A follow-up effort, "A Public Disservice Announcement", came out 11 years later.

Lee also collaborated with METHODS OF MAYHEM's DJ Aero on the "#MSND" EP, which was released in 2013.

Earlier this week, MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was finally postponed. Lagging behind nearly every artist that has iced its summer dates, the bands issued a statement on Monday (June 1), explaining the trek has been officially pushed back to 2021.

