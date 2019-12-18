MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON: Seven More Shows Added To 'The Stadium Tour'

Seven more dates have been added to "The Stadium Tour", which will feature DEF LEPPARD alongside MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The tour will now kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will include newly announced gigs in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, "The Stadium Tour" will be the biggest rock tour of 2020.

The trek saw the fastest sellout in Miller Park history in Milwaukee, with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott said of the new dates: "The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced … well it's out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger… this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!"

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx added: "Little did we know that making 'The Dirt' movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in DEF LEPPARD. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin."

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on January 10.

The trek marks CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

Tour dates:

Jun. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *

Jun. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium *

Jun. 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *

Jun. 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *

Jun. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

Jul. 02 - Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark *

Jul. 03 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium *

Jul. 07 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Jul. 09 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Jul. 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Jul. 14 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Jul. 15 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Jul. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Jul. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Jul. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

Aug. 20 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 22 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 23 - Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 25 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sep. 02 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sep. 05 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

* Newly added shows

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

On November 18 — three years and 11 months after the band played its last show — CRÜE posted a video with Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed Tommy Lee in the band's biopic "The Dirt", explaining that due to the band "becoming more popular than ever" and "gaining an entirely new legion of fans" in the four years they've been off the road, the band felt the need to blow up their previous contract in order to come out of retirement.

At a press conference in Hollywood announcing the CRÜE's stadium tour, bassist Nikki Sixx explained the band's decision to return, saying: "Honestly, I don't think any of us thought, when we were on 'The Final Tour', we would ever get back together. We weren't really getting along at that point. We had been together 35 years, and it had been a lot of years on the road. I don't think we took a lot of time for ourselves off; we were just constantly touring for all that time. And when it came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways."

Sixx continued: "It was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together. And I think we really started to realize — without even talking about the music — how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us."

"The Dirt", a film adaptation of the CRÜE's 2001 memoir, featured four new songs recorded by the band expressly for the soundtrack.