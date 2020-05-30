MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD And POISON: Official Announcement Regarding 'The Stadium Tour' Expected On Monday

MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS are expected to issue an official statement regarding the status of their previously announced "The Stadium Tour" on Monday, June 1.
Most concerts and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Almost no shows happened in May, and the majority of events that were slated to happen this summer have been called off. And with each passing day, more summer and fall tours are in greater jeopardy of being scrapped, including "The Stadium Tour".
According to Jacksonville.com, the opening show of "The Stadium Tour" — which is scheduled for June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida — is "still on" although all signs point to that one being put off, along with the rest of the 31-date trek. The bands reportedly also booked time at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to rehearse for the tour.
Amanda Holt, director of communications for The Jaguars, which are acting as the local promoter for the Jacksonville concert, told Jacksonville.com on Wednesday (May 27): "At this point, we cannot provide an update. However, we are working closely with the tour and Live Nation and will share new information just as soon as it becomes available."
Jacksonville.com also note that Ticketmaster, the online broker for tickets to the gig, shows that about half of the available seats have been sold for the Jacksonville date.
On May 1, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS released a joint statement saying that their goal was to "have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how" they will proceed.
If it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.
View this post on Instagram
??? ??????? ????: We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again.” -Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett
COMMENTS
