MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD And POISON Announce 2021 Dates For 'The Stadium Tour'

MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS have announced the reschedueld dates for their "The Stadium Tour".

"The Stadium Tour" was scheduled to kick off in less than three weeks — on June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida — and run through September 5 in Los Angeles. The bands reportedly also booked time at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to rehearse for the tour.

Earlier today, MÖTLEY CRÜE released the following statement: "We are excited to share the new dates for 'The Stadium Tour'. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit http://livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!"

"The Stadium Tour" 2021 dates:

June 19 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

June 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

June 26 - Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 27 - Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium

July 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field

July 06 - St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

July 08 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10 - Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park

July 13 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park

July 15 Flushing, New York @ Citi Field

July 17 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 18 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 20 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PNC Park

August 07 - Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field

August 09 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 12 - Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field

August 15 - Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park

August 17 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

August 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

August 24 - Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium

August 28 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park

August 29 - Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

September 03 - Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

September 04 - Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

September 07 - Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park

September 10 - San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

September 12 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

As of January 30, "The Stadium Tour" had already grossed $130 million from one million tickets sold, plus another $5 million worth of VIP seats, according to Billboard.

Tickets ranged from $150 to $400, not counting some varied pricing that reflected demand as part of "dynamic pricing."

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible.

Last month, Joan Jett said during a SiriusXM virtual town hall that she "would not feel comfortable" playing stadium shows during the coronavirus pandemic. "I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position," she said. "I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that.

"I'm not saying it's an easy decision," she explained. "I know people are struggling all over the country with what to do and how to do it.

"Of course I wanna play. As soon as we can do it, let's figure out a way to do it. I've heard there's some ideas with drive-in, like a drive-in movie, where you can still see live music and you're in your car. That's a step, and that's a step I'd enjoy taking. But it's still not people together. And that's gonna take a while.

"When people feel safe to be together, I would hope that we'll all feel the same way," she added. "I can't make decisions for other people as well. If things are safe, I would be into it. But, obviously, that means testing and all that stuff. And I have had my tests. But you've gotta keep doing it."

POISON singer Bret Michaels concurred, telling Arizona Republic that he will be ready to play the shows when he gets the green light from the authorities. "The health is number one," he said. "The health of the fans. The band's crew. The people working at the venues. The first responders. That comes first. And if the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says it's a go? I will be there, ready to rock. [And if not], then it's not over. It's just postponed. Those dates have almost all completely sold out. We added a second night at Fenway. I think Jacksonville went quick. Milwaukee was the quickest sellout they ever had. It was like 43 minutes."

More than 8.3 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 449,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.