MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX, L.A. GUNS And ALL THAT REMAINS Members Rip TRUMP For Congratulating Wrong State After SUPER BOWL

Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) and Phil Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) are among the rock musicians who criticized President Donald Trump after he sent a congratulatory tweet to the wrong state following the Kansas City Chiefs's first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump tweeted at 10:15 p.m EST. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"
The Kansas City Chiefs are based in Missouri — a common source of confusion.
According to Slate reporter Ashley Feinberg, the White House retweeted Trump's erroneous post.
Within minutes, Trump deleted the tweet and posted a new one at 10:27 p.m. congratulating the "Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"
There is a Kansas City, Kansas — it's located across the state line from Kansas City, Missouri, but it is significantly smaller (153,000 vs. 489,000 on the Missouri side). Both cities share the same border along the Missouri River.
Trump quickly drew criticism for the error, including from Lee, who tweeted "moron!" and included an emoji of one's hand across the face, indicating frustrated or exasperated disbelief.
Benante tweeted: "I thought Kansas City was in Missouri #stablegenius @BLABBERMOUTHNET #clickbait"
Guns jokingly wrote: "Is this the state of Kansas' first super bowl win ?"
Labonte's initial reaction was a simple " jfc.", the abbreviation of the popular phrase "Jesus Fucking Christ", which is often used as a response of surprise or frustration. He added an emoji used to convey the emotion of laughter to the point of tears. Twenty minutes later, Labonte sent out another tweet, this time apparently defending Trump, saying: "75% of the people dunking on the Trump about KC tweet had NO FRIGGIN IDEA where that city is as of five seconds before they read it."
The Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco by 11 points, 31 to 20, in their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.
