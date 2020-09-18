MÖTLEY CRÜE And PUCK HCKY Team Up For Hockey-Themed Collection
September 18, 2020
Puck Hcky, the hockey-themed fashion brand has now forged a relationship with rock-metal icons MÖTLEY CRÜE to deliver a new collection of items.
Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, said: "For us to be able to launch this awesome Mötley Crüe x Puck Hcky collaboration just as the Stanley Cup finals are about to happen is perfect timing. We had a great time putting these pieces together with the band, which was a dream come true. We think the collection truly captures the spirit of the guys and we are thrilled to bring it to the fans."
The Mötley Crüe x Puck Hcky collection includes many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like crested hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglan shirts, t-shirts and hats.
The collection has just dropped and is available at the Puck Hcky site.
