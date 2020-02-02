According to Billboard, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD's stadium tour has already sold more than one million tickets. The trek, which also includes POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, has grossed $130 million, with another $5 million generated from VIP seats. The tour saw the fastest sellout in Miller Park history in Milwaukee, with additional shows selling out instantly in Atlanta, Seattle, Charlotte, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Denver.

"[DEF LEPPARD] was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and [MÖTLEY CRÜE] has one of the biggest rock books ever that was turned into a film ['The Dirt'] and the film was seen by tens of millions," said CRÜE manager Allen Kovac. "We knew co-headlining would dramatically lift the ticket sales."

"The Stadium Tour", which kicks off June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

On November 18 — three years and 11 months after the band played its last show — CRÜE posted a video with Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed Tommy Lee in the band's biopic "The Dirt", explaining that due to the band "becoming more popular than ever" and "gaining an entirely new legion of fans" in the four years they've been off the road, the band felt the need to blow up their previous contract in order to come out of retirement.

At a press conference in Hollywood announcing the CRÜE's stadium tour, bassist Nikki Sixx explained the band's decision to return, saying: "Honestly, I don't think any of us thought, when we were on 'The Final Tour', we would ever get back together. We weren't really getting along at that point. We had been together 35 years, and it had been a lot of years on the road. I don't think we took a lot of time for ourselves off; we were just constantly touring for all that time. And when it came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways."

Sixx continued: "It was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together. And I think we really started to realize — without even talking about the music — how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us."

"The Dirt", a film adaptation of the CRÜE's 2001 memoir, featured four new songs recorded by the band expressly for the soundtrack.