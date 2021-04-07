MÖTLEY CRÜE: 40th-Anniversary Cassette Box Set To Be Released As Part Of 'Record Store Day' Drops

A 40th-anniversary cassette box set containing cassettes of MÖTLEY CRÜE's first five albums is among this year's Record Store Day Drops, set for June 12 and July 17 at independent record stores nationwide.

Coming on June 12, the CRÜE set includes the band's core catalog titles ("Too Fast For Love", "Shout At The Devil", "Theatre Of Pain", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood") with artwork. This product is an exclusive, limited run for RSD Drops.

Things are improving but in this continued unprecedented global situation, where production and shipping is still in a state of struggle, the focus of the RSD Drops is on bringing revenue to the stores — as well as to the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work, in a fiscally and socially responsible way. The spread of titles over two dates in two months allows some flexibility for the struggling vinyl pressing plants and distribution companies as well as provide stores time to prepare budgets and place the orders that safely get music into the hands of customers on a larger-than-normal release day.

What can music fans expect this year? There are approximately 450 RSD releases spread over the two months. That's about 50 more than they usually do for Record Store Day itself. There will be a bit more on the June 12 RSD Drop but the July 17 RSD Drop will have some heavy hitters, and a few surprises that haven't yet been announced.

For a full list of participating Record Store Day retailers, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee are firmly ingrained in the fabric of rock history. MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, achieving seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles and three Grammy nominations.

The band has had 1.6 billion streams across digital providers and has over 8 million social media followers. In 2006, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

A stunning live act, MÖTLEY CRÜE has taken its incendiary show across the world, selling over 100 million tickets globally.

The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", first published in 2001, became a New York Times best-seller and has sold over one million copies worldwide. In addition, the band members have authored three other New York Times best-sellers.

2019 saw "The Dirt" released as a feature-length biopic. The film became one of the biggest releases of that year and scored a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The band remains a huge global draw. MÖTLEY CRÜE is set to co-headline a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and Joan Jett in June, July, August and September 2021.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's legacy and influence in the global music scene cannot be underestimated. 2021 is the year to celebrate the achievements of this extraordinary band.