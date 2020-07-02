MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Won't Try To Reinvent Its Songwriting Process On Upcoming Album

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke to Download TV host Kylie Olsson about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said (see video below): "We were not actually gonna start until maybe the end of summer. We wanted to take this all the way up until the summer, just kind of plan and maybe, if we felt inspired, work on some stuff here and there, but we didn't wanna hit it full time until after the summer. But now because of everything being shut down [due to the coronavirus pandemic], it's kind of just, like, why would we waste the time when we can maybe put a record out sooner and make up for the loss of all the touring. Everyone's kind of just been working at their own pace, which has been really nice. 'Cause normally, we start and have a deadline for ourselves in a way where we know that we're gonna start in the studio at a certain point. Now it's just, like, we're just gonna work until we're happy and use the time to make the best record we can and find a silver lining in all of this."

Asked how he and his bandmates are going to top "Disguise" with the upcoming LP, Chris said: "Every time a band puts out a record, I mean, I've never once heard a band put out a record and be, like, 'Our last one was better than this one.' I think most bands agree what they're doing currently is the best. And I think when I go back and listen to our previous records and then listen to ['Disguise'], while I, of course, agree that it's better, I think it's a lot better. There's just something to it that, in every way, the whole package, just dominates the rest of them.

"I think the best thing that we can do is go into it with the same mindset that we had with the last one, with 'Disguise', and maybe approach it the same way, since we're so happy with how it came out — not try to reinvent our process at all and just see what happens. That's kind of what we've been doing, and I like everything that we're accomplishing so far."

Last month, Cerulli told Finland's Kaaos TV that the next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE album will contain "a usual mix of things on the record like we normally do, from stuff like 'Another Life' and 'Voices' all the way to stuff like 'Thoughts & Prayers' and 'Undead Ahead 2' and stuff that we've done everywhere in between." He went on to say that the stuff he has been working on so far has been "a little heavier. I don't know if that's out of frustration of what's going on; I don't know if it's just that that's where my creative interest is lying right now, where I'm wanting to write some heavier stuff," he said. "But we have a ton of stuff in the bank that I keep going back to and picking and choosing from, and a lot of that stuff is also the heavy stuff that I'm gravitating toward. So I don't know... You might hear maybe a few more heavy tracks on the album this time than anything else, but don't hold me to that."

"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.

