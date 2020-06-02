MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer: TRUMP's 'Behavior And Poor Acts Of 'Leadership' Enable Cruelty, Ignorance And Social Injustice'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli has lambasted President Donald Trump for his performance as the head of state and head of government of the United States of America, saying Trump's "behavior and poor acts of 'leadership' enable cruelty, ignorance, and social injustice."
Cerulli made his comments after several days of protests in cities across America following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The singer took to his Twitter Monday night (June 1) to clarify his earlier comment about his support for the growing civil unrest in the U.S. He wrote: "No, I do not support the specific acts of looting and violence that are undermining and distracting from the true message of these protests. My statements of being with riots and fighting fire with fire were directly in response to fighting back the portion I wrote about Trump... not literally lighting businesses on fire. I thought that people would understand that, but it was taken at face value. I do support the active protests and other non violent/destructive initiatives to get the message across to those who need to hear it.
"After all of his indisputable failures and acts of inhumanity, the fact that Trump may still be president after this next election makes me feel like I have to reconsider... WHAT/WHO IS America today? Has it officially transitioned into a nation that predominantly embodies what this man stands for, rather than a land of compassion and opportunity for everyone like we thought it was? How could this happen? His behavior and poor acts of 'leadership' enable cruelty, ignorance, and social injustice. It teaches oppression and hatred that there is little to no consequence for it's existence. It promotes resistence to progress made before him.
"I am with the riots. I am with fighting fire with fire. How else can we expect change when so many others endorse what we've become?
"Not my president. FUCK THIS CLOWN. #Blacklivesmatter"
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
A week after Floyd's death, cities across the U.S. are bracing for more violence-marred protests in the coming days, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces.
