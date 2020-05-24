MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer Says Everything He Has Been Writing For Next Album Has Been 'Way Heavier'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli has confirmed to Zippo Encore that he has been working on more aggressive material for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album.

"It's so funny how that works," Cerulli told host Jose Mangin in a May 21 chat (see below). "I said that one time [in a previous interview], and now I saw articles about, like, 'New MOTIONLESS is gonna be heavy.' I can neither confirm nor deny, 'cause it's too early, but everything that I've been doing so far has been way heavier — probably because I'm so angry about missing all these tours and everything [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. But whatever happens happens — I'm just writing to write it and get some more in the bank."

Asked if he is the primary songwriter in MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, Cerulli said: "It depends. It really just depends on the song. Some songs I'll have the ideas and I just kind of work on 'em or work with the other guys according to my ideas. There's many times where they'll have almost a whole song, and I'll kind of take it and complete it and do some stuff with it. It's really just song by song. The door is open for everyone to send and do whatever they want, and then we all kind of get together at the end and say, 'This one is what we want,' 'We wanna do this with this one.' And it becomes a team effort — really throughout, but mostly at the end."

Last week, Cerulli told Detroit's WRIF radio station that the next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE album will be as diverse as some of the band's previous offerings.

"I know our fans really enjoy our songs like 'Another Life' and the more laid-back or emotional tracks, which there will be those as well, but everything I'm doing myself lately has kind of been heavier," he said. "And I'm just, like, 'Where is all this coming from?' I know I'm a quietly, or somewhat quietly, angry person, but it's really coming out in the stuff I've been working on. So we'll see what happens. I know there's gonna be a mix, like there always is."

"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.

