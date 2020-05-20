MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer Is Working On 'Really Aggressive' New Music

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli has confirmed to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that he and his bandmates are working on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album.

"A lot of the [other] guys are working on stuff by themselves," he said (see video below). "Like, I know Justin [Morrow, bass] and Ricky [Olson, rhythm guitar] are working on tracks for the band separately. I work separately, but then I also have friends that I like to work with that really do special stuff, unique things towards their own production that I like to work with.

"For me, it's always more fun and enjoyable to work with people that you get along with and connect with rather than just kind of sitting by yourself all the time," he continued. "So I travel all over the country and just work with friends. I think music is a great way to bring people together, and especially right now where people need that. For my friends that do feel comfortable with not keeping me at a six-feet-apart distance and wanna work, then I'm gonna travel to them.

"So we've got one song done so far since I've been [in Cleveland working with my friend John]. We have a bunch of songs in the bank from previous days, working with other people and each one of us separately. And we're just gonna keep working until we have a ton of songs to pick from for the new record."

According to Chris, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE likes to get as much of the songwriting process done before hitting the studio. "We wanna have the time to — as a band or individually — go over the music that we're working on and bring that to a studio and feel like we're not just sitting there wasting our time or having days just burn away in the studio of trial and error on just writing songs," he explained. "I mean, it's not cheap to travel out of your hometown. It costs a lot to live somewhere else where the studio is, never mind the studio cost itself. So it's a financial decision as well as just a mental decision — to not just be burning yourself out day by day in the studio, trying to get stuff done within your deadline. We like to just work at our own pace, go into the studio and then kind of continue it from there."

Asked if the coronavirus pandemic has provided him with a lot of added songwriting inspiration, Chris said: "I realized how internally angry I am at missing the shows and the tours that we're missing [because of the crisis], because everything I'm working on kind of has this really aggressive edge. I know our fans really enjoy our songs like 'Another Life' and the more laid-back or emotional tracks, which there will be those as well, but everything I'm doing myself lately has kind of been heavier. And I'm just, like, 'Where is all this coming from?' I know I'm a quietly, or somewhat quietly, angry person, but it's really coming out in the stuff I've been working on. So we'll see what happens. I know there's gonna be a mix, like there always is."

As for a possible release date for the new MOTIONLESS IN WHITE music, Chris said: "I think we'll be trying to get at least a new song out by the end of the year, but I just hope nobody holds me to that. We're just gonna keep writing, and what happens happens. It might be early next year. I don't know."

"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.





