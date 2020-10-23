MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Shares New Song 'Creatures X: To The Grave'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has released a brand-new standalone single, "Creatures X: To The Grave", available today on all streaming platforms. The track arrives as the band prepares to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its acclaimed debut album, "Creatures", with a special "deadstream performance" on October 28, which will see the band performing the album in its entirety during the event. Tickets for the stream are on sale now at miwmerch.com.

The band's frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli comments: "After ten years of the most insane highs and lows that a band can experience, we are so proud to hit such a milestone as a record having its 10th anniversary.

"We wanted to do something special to celebrate, so we decided to throw it back with a very 'Creatures'-inspired track that includes some of the very same keyboard sounds and guitar riff styles that are found on that record, as well as many callback lyrics and themes to the original 'Creatures' song.

"It's been a very interesting year for everyone, but we're happy to have found cool ways to still give fans something to hold on to throughout. Hope everyone enjoys this one. Happy Halloween."

Furthermore, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has revealed a special 10th anniversary reissue of "Creatures" — available on vinyl, cassette, and digital formats. The vinyl release features newly reimagined artwork, while the deluxe digital release includes three bonus tracks — "Dragula", "Creatures (Celldweller Beauty Remix)" and "Mallevs Maleficarvm (Tim Skold Remix)". The LP comes pressed on yellow, purple, and black-splattered vinyl, and is available on the band's official store alongside a limited edition run of 1,000 cassette copies.

Just last month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE surprised fans with a cover of THE KILLERS' "Somebody Told Me" which is available on all streaming platforms with an official visualizer streaming on the band's YouTube channel. The cover followed the arrival of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's "Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP, which was produced by Justin Deblieck and mixed by Steve Sopchak. For the EP, the acclaimed Scranton, Pennsylvania band reconstructed, reimagined, and reinvigorated two fan-favorite singles: "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours". Additionally, they included brand new cinematic instrumental tracks for both. For this big screen-worthy interpretation of "Another Life", they recruited dark pop Estonian artist Kerli to contribute an emotionally charged vocal. Over a bed of orchestral strings and sparse piano, frontman Chris Motionless locks into a haunting and hypnotic duet with her. The official music video offers a ghostly counterpoint and alternate view of the original as well.

Meanwhile, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enlisted Australian vocalist Crystal Joilena to join this nocturnal take of "Eternally Yours". Classically inspired piano cuts through swells of strings as the vocals reach heavenly heights on a solemn promise. Punctuated by lasers and galactic vignettes, the accompanying visual complements the song’s otherworldly energy.

A highlight of the group’s latest album "Disguise", the original "Another Life" ascended to the Top 15 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's highest-charting single to date. It has notably gathered 11.5 million views on the official music video.

