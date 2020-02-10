MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Members Wanted To 'Kill Each Other' A Couple Of Years Ago, Says CHRIS MOTIONLESS

In a brand new interview with Pozzo Live, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked how he and his bandmates manage not to kill each other when they spend so much time together on a tour bus. He responded (see video below): "Man, that's a tough one. I think what's great about us now is that we're coming through a period where we did kind of wanna kill each other. That was a couple of years ago. We found ways to still bond and enjoy what we did, but something just wasn't there. And now, with the new album and the new touring cycle, everything is just awesome and everyone gets along. Whether it's as simple as playing video games together, or our guitarist Ricky [Horror] does a lot of filming of everybody and tries to build these really cool update videos, so it brings everyone together. There's a lot of really small individual ways where everyone comes together and enjoys it. But, yeah, there's definitely those days where you're just like, 'Ooooohhhh…' Just the sound of somebody's voice makes you wanna fucking lose your mind. And that happens to everybody. When you're stuck that close to everybody every day, it does get like that. But, fortunately, now for us, we're very happy as a group and really love what we do. So it's great."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Disguise" is available now at all DSPs. The disc is highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Brand New Numb" was recently joined by an official visual, also directed by Moore.

Comprised of Motionless, guitarists Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky Horror, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has won over audiences around the globe with its aggressive music and arresting imagery, firmly placing the band among the upper echelon of modern rock.

