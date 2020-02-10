MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Members Wanted To 'Kill Each Other' A Couple Of Years Ago, Says CHRIS MOTIONLESS

February 10, 2020 0 Comments

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Members Wanted To 'Kill Each Other' A Couple Of Years Ago, Says CHRIS MOTIONLESS

In a brand new interview with Pozzo Live, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked how he and his bandmates manage not to kill each other when they spend so much time together on a tour bus. He responded (see video below): "Man, that's a tough one. I think what's great about us now is that we're coming through a period where we did kind of wanna kill each other. That was a couple of years ago. We found ways to still bond and enjoy what we did, but something just wasn't there. And now, with the new album and the new touring cycle, everything is just awesome and everyone gets along. Whether it's as simple as playing video games together, or our guitarist Ricky [Horror] does a lot of filming of everybody and tries to build these really cool update videos, so it brings everyone together. There's a lot of really small individual ways where everyone comes together and enjoys it. But, yeah, there's definitely those days where you're just like, 'Ooooohhhh…' Just the sound of somebody's voice makes you wanna fucking lose your mind. And that happens to everybody. When you're stuck that close to everybody every day, it does get like that. But, fortunately, now for us, we're very happy as a group and really love what we do. So it's great."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Disguise" is available now at all DSPs. The disc is highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Brand New Numb" was recently joined by an official visual, also directed by Moore.

Comprised of Motionless, guitarists Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky Horror, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has won over audiences around the globe with its aggressive music and arresting imagery, firmly placing the band among the upper echelon of modern rock.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).