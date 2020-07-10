MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Has 'Two Projects' Coming Out This Summer

Chris "Motionless" Cerulli says that MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has completed work on "two projects" which will see the light of day in the coming weeks.
Earlier today, he tweeted: "Just received the final mixes for two projects we are releasing this summer. I can't wait for you to hear. All I'm going to say is ..... you should stock up on some Kleenex now ahead of time.
He added in a separate tweet: "I probably should have stated that they aren't new songs. Whoooops haha."
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has spent the last few months writing material for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album.
Last month, Cerulli told Finland's Kaaos TV that the next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE LP will contain "a usual mix of things on the record like we normally do, from stuff like 'Another Life' and 'Voices' all the way to stuff like 'Thoughts & Prayers' and 'Undead Ahead 2' and stuff that we've done everywhere in between." He went on to say that the stuff he has been working on so far has been "a little heavier. I don't know if that's out of frustration of what's going on; I don't know if it's just that that's where my creative interest is lying right now, where I'm wanting to write some heavier stuff," he said. "But we have a ton of stuff in the bank that I keep going back to and picking and choosing from, and a lot of that stuff is also the heavy stuff that I'm gravitating toward. So I don't know... You might hear maybe a few more heavy tracks on the album this time than anything else, but don't hold me to that."
"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.
