MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Has Been Writing 'Really Cool' New Music

In a new interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez", MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke about how he and his bandmates have been staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He said (see video below): "We have done a few projects — just different kind of out there… like, 'Let's try something different.' We did some theatrical versions of some songs we did; we did a cover of a KILLERS song; we did a 'Creatures' anniversary song — all things that just felt like we had the unique time frame to try these things; let's go for it. And all those things have been really cool, 'cause they're just a different extension of what our band can do [and] just hasn't been able to touch on it, and just cool, creative moments."

According to Chris, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has also been working on music for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. "But we're not really sure what to do right now," he admitted. "Do we do a record? Do we do singles? Do we hold off for a while? What do we do? That's kind of the scenario we're stuck in and still trying to figure out — what's next? We can do all these projects and all these different alternate versions of songs all we want, but at some point, there's gotta be another record. It's just when do we do that? Do we wait and see what happens with the pandemic? Do we do a record? Do we do a bunch of singles over the course of next year until there's more clarity in what's going on? What do we do? But in the meantime, we've just been writing, and shit's been really cool. I've personally done a bunch of heavy songs, which feels cool to be in touch with that again — like, really heavy songs. But, as I said before, the record will maintain its usual mix of heavy, experimental and whatnot."

Last week, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released a brand-new standalone single, "Creatures X: To The Grave". The track arrived as the band prepared to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its acclaimed debut album, "Creatures", with a special "deadstream performance" on October 28, which saw the band performing the album in its entirety during the event.

Furthermore, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has revealed a special 10th-anniversary reissue of "Creatures" — available on vinyl, cassette, and digital formats. The vinyl release features newly reimagined artwork, while the deluxe digital release includes three bonus tracks — "Dragula", "Creatures (Celldweller Beauty Remix)" and "Mallevs Maleficarvm (Tim Skold Remix)". The LP comes pressed on yellow, purple, and black-splattered vinyl, and is available on the band's official store alongside a limited edition run of 1,000 cassette copies.

Just last month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE surprised fans with a cover of THE KILLERS' "Somebody Told Me" which is available on all streaming platforms with an official visualizer streaming on the band's YouTube channel. The cover followed the arrival of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's "Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP, which was produced by Justin Deblieck and mixed by Steve Sopchak. For the EP, the acclaimed Scranton, Pennsylvania band reconstructed, reimagined, and reinvigorated two fan-favorite singles: "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours". Additionally, they included brand new cinematic instrumental tracks for both. For this big screen-worthy interpretation of "Another Life", they recruited dark pop Estonian artist Kerli to contribute an emotionally charged vocal. Over a bed of orchestral strings and sparse piano, frontman Chris Motionless locks into a haunting and hypnotic duet with her. The official music video offers a ghostly counterpoint and alternate view of the original as well.

Meanwhile, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enlisted Australian vocalist Crystal Joilena to join this nocturnal take of "Eternally Yours". Classically inspired piano cuts through swells of strings as the vocals reach heavenly heights on a solemn promise. Punctuated by lasers and galactic vignettes, the accompanying visual complements the song’s otherworldly energy.

A highlight of the group’s latest album "Disguise", the original "Another Life" ascended to the Top 15 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's highest-charting single to date. It has notably gathered 11.5 million views on the official music video.

