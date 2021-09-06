MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Has '16 Or 17 Songs' To Choose From For Upcoming Album

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke to Ethan Jackson of the Topeka radio station V100 about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "All that's really left to do is record the vocals, which I'm gonna start right after this tour. I was in California working with our producer Drew [Fulk] throughout a lot of the summer. And now it's just, like, okay, well, we've got everything in place, all of the stuff's written. Now it's just time to record the vocals. The music's all good. So, yeah, as soon as this tour is over, I'm going right there and working on it till it's done."

Asked if the upcoming MOTIONLESS IN WHITE album will include any "sequel songs," as has become somewhat of a tradition on the band's previous releases, Chris said: "There is currently one that is, but it's kind of on the chopping block. We narrowed it down to 16 or 17 songs and we have to cut some of them. So as I'm in the studio and as everybody's digesting these songs more and more, we're gonna start cutting, and the sequel one is one of the ones that's not locked. I love the song — I think it'd be great on the record — but it is a departure from what the vibe of the rest of the record is. So, I don't know. We'll see. But it is written."

As for a possible release date for the new MOTIONLESS IN WHITE LP, Chris said: "In my ideal scenario, I would love, like, February [or] March. But once it hits the label's hands, that stuff changes. But I will be pushing for February or March, for sure."

Last month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released a new song called "Timebomb". An accompanying music video was directed by Logan Beaver.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has just kicked off a U.S. tour with support from SILENT PLANET and DYING WISH.

In June, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE delivered a global livestream performance, "Deadstream #2 Pennhurst Asylum". They served up a set of fan favorites outside of one of the most notorious haunted locales in the country.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's first "Deadstream" happened just prior to Halloween 2020, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the band's acclaimed debut album, "Creatures". A month earlier, the band surprised fans with a cover of THE KILLERS' "Somebody Told Me", which is available on all streaming platforms. The cover followed the arrival of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's "Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP, which was produced by Justin Deblieck and mixed by Steve Sopchak. For the EP, the acclaimed Scranton, Pennsylvania band reconstructed, reimagined, and reinvigorated two fan-favorite singles: "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours". Additionally, they included brand new cinematic instrumental tracks for both. For this big screen-worthy interpretation of "Another Life", they recruited dark pop Estonian artist Kerli to contribute an emotionally charged vocal.

Last October, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released a standalone single, "Creatures X: To The Grave".

Photo credit: Bryce Hall

