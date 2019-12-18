MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Frontman Wants To Change His Band's Songwriting Process

In a brand new interview with U.K.'s Rock Sound, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (see video below): "Fans are well aware of our cycle. We do the record, we do the touring, we slow down a little bit towards the end as we start writing and touring, then we just completely stop touring and we do the record. I would like to try to change some things internally as far as the process in which we write the record. I would like to try to work a little bit more in sections rather than lumping it all into these different groups of time, where it's, like, 'Okay, we're off for a month. Let's write only for this month.' 'Okay, we're off for two months. Let's work only now.' I feel like that's how people can kind of get burnt out. So, that's something I wanna change.

"We're gonna tour a lot," he continued. "And I think this is the longest touring cycle that we've done for a record that I know that we're going to do — maybe a little bit longer than normal. I think we're gonna tour till, like, the end of next year, possibly. I feel like this record has a lot of steam behind it that, because of that fan reaction being so positive, makes us feel like there's a little more room to tour, a little more room to take some breaks. We're gonna take a break in February and March, I think. It feels nice to kind of have that, because of the fan reaction. So, thank you for giving us a break and not feel like we have to be out there non-stop, 'cause it gets crazy."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album, "Disguise" is available now at all DSPs. The disc is highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Brand New Numb" was recently joined by an official visual, also directed by Moore.

Comprised of Motionless, guitarists Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky Horror, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has won over audiences around the globe with its aggressive music and arresting imagery, firmly placing the band among the upper echelon of modern rock.

