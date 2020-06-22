MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Frontman: 'My Mental Health Is On A Serious Decline This Year'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli says that his "mental health is on a serious decline this year" as a result of not being able to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This past March, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE was forced to postpone its previously announced U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 crisis. The trek would have kicked off in late April, with support from KNOCKED LOOSE, STICK TO YOUR GUNS and OVTLIER.

Earlier today, Cerulli tweeted: "My mental health is on a serious decline this year. Especially this month. I cant believe how worthless I feel not being able to tour and having so much time to sit in my head and obsess over regrets and self hatred. I hope anyone else experiencing similar feelings are doing okay"

Three weeks ago, Cerulli lambasted President Donald Trump for his performance as the head of state and head of government of the United States of America, saying Trump's "behavior and poor acts of 'leadership' enable cruelty, ignorance, and social injustice."

Cerulli made his comments after several days of protests in cities across America following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Late last month, Cerulli confirmed to Zippo Encore that he has been working on more aggressive material for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. "Everything that I've been doing so far has been way heavier — probably because I'm so angry about missing all these tours and everything [due to the coronavirus pandemic]," he said. "But whatever happens happens — I'm just writing to write it and get some more in the bank."

"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.

