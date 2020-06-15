MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Frontman Expects Next Album To Be As Diverse As Previous Offerings

June 15, 2020 0 Comments

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke to Finland's Kaaos TV about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said (see video below): "I made a comment a couple of weeks ago that most of everything that I've personally been writing so far has been a lot heavier. The fans kind of took that and ran with it, which is fine. To clear that, there's going to be a usual mix of things on the record like we normally do, from stuff like 'Another Life' and 'Voices' all the way to stuff like 'Thoughts & Prayers' and 'Undead Ahead 2' and stuff that we've done everywhere in between. But, yeah, so far for me, it's been a little heavier. I don't know if that's out of frustration of what's going on; I don't know if it's just that that's where my creative interest is lying right now, where I'm wanting to write some heavier stuff. But we have a ton of stuff in the bank that I keep going back to and picking and choosing from, and a lot of that stuff is also the heavy stuff that I'm gravitating toward. So I don't know... You might hear maybe a few more heavy tracks on the album this time than anything else, but don't hold me to that."

According to Cerulli, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's next album will likely once again be a combination of different sounds and styles. "That's what we've tried to do on most of our records — is give a full picture, the grand scope of what MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is musically and creatively," he explained. "I feel that we've done that for so long now that I would expect that it's not really surprising to people anymore when they hear a song like 'Catharsis' back to back with a song like 'Thoughts & Prayers'. I hope that it makes sense now that we're a band that's going to really go outside one box and explore everything that we like musically. And if people don't like that, that's fine — move on. And the people that do, that's great that they get that, and it gives us more room to keep doing it, and that's where we're the most comfortable. So I would expect that that's what the next album will be centered around as well."

"Disguise" was highlighted by a series of singles, including "Brand New Numb", "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride" and "Disguise", the latter joined by a companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" and "Brand New Numb" were joined by official visuals, directed by Max Moore, who has previously worked with CODE ORANGE and THY ART IS MURDER.

