September 9, 2020 0 Comments

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Covers THE KILLERS' 'Somebody Told Me' (Audio)

Scranton, Pennsylvania rockers MOTIONLESS IN WHITE have released a cover version of THE KILLERS' 2004 song "Somebody Told Me".

Frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli stated about his band's rendition of the track: "We've always wanted to take a shot at covering an iconic alternative song, and 'Somebody Told Me' has always been one of those tracks that oozes pure energy, and has crazy good hooks that we felt we could transform into a great rock version.

"We are very happy to present this cover as one of the projects birthed out of the COVID down time and hope it's fun for all fans to check out and tap their feet too."

The "Somebody Told Me" cover comes less than a month after MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released a new EP titled "Another Life/Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection". For the project, the band reimagined, and reinvigorated two fan-favorite singles: "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours". Additionally, they included brand new cinematic instrumental tracks for both. For this big screen-worthy interpretation of "Another Life", they recruited dark pop Estonian artist Kerli to contribute an emotionally charged vocal. Elsewhere, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE enlisted Australian vocalist Crystal Joilena to join this nocturnal take of "Eternally Yours".

A highlight of the group's latest album "Disguise", the original "Another Life" ascended to the Top 15 at Active Rock radio, becoming MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's highest-charting single to date. It has notably gathered 9.5 million views on the official music video, not to mention BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo recently remixed "Another Life".

