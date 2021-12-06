MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES And ICE NINE KILLS Announce 'Trinity Of Terror' Tour

As a killer early holiday gift for fans of all things dark and heavy, three of the biggest names in modern hard rock have announced that they will be joining forces for a triple co-headline North American tour next spring. The "Trinity Of Terror" tour will feature the unholy triumvirate of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night.
The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, Arizona and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk's Chartway Arena on April 27.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "xtwb4683mk" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
For tickets and more information, visit www.trinityofterrortour.com.
"Trinity Of Terror" tour dates:
Mar. 17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
Mar. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Mar. 19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic
Mar. 21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Mar. 22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
Mar. 23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center
Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
Mar. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air
Mar. 27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center
Mar. 29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
Mar. 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Apr. 01 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Apr. 02 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Apr. 03 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
Apr. 04 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
Apr. 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
Apr. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
Apr. 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am
Apr. 09 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
Apr. 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
Apr. 13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
Apr. 14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
Apr. 15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
Apr. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Apr. 19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Apr. 21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
Apr. 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*
Apr. 23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*
Apr. 24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Apr. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
Apr. 27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
* Radio show
BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", was released in October via Sumerian Records. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".
The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.
This past September, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli told the Topeka radio station V100 that he was getting ready to record the vocals for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said: "I was in California working with our producer Drew [Fulk] throughout a lot of the summer."
As for a possible release date for the new MOTIONLESS IN WHITE LP, Chris said: "In my ideal scenario, I would love, like, February [or] March. But once it hits the label's hands, that stuff changes. But I will be pushing for February or March, for sure."
ICE NINE KILLS's latest album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", was released on October 15 via Fearless Records.
A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album "The Silver Scream", "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band's cinematic muse.
Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, ICE NINE KILLS celebratea pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on "Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2" and its prequel, "The Silver Scream".