MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES And ICE NINE KILLS Announce 'Trinity Of Terror' Tour

As a killer early holiday gift for fans of all things dark and heavy, three of the biggest names in modern hard rock have announced that they will be joining forces for a triple co-headline North American tour next spring. The "Trinity Of Terror" tour will feature the unholy triumvirate of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night.

The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, Arizona and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk's Chartway Arena on April 27.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "xtwb4683mk" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be this Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, visit www.trinityofterrortour.com.

"Trinity Of Terror" tour dates:

Mar. 17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

Mar. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mar. 19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic

Mar. 21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Mar. 22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

Mar. 23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center

Mar. 25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

Mar. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air

Mar. 27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center

Mar. 29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

Mar. 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Apr. 01 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Apr. 02 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Apr. 03 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

Apr. 04 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground

Apr. 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

Apr. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Apr. 08 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am

Apr. 09 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

Apr. 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Apr. 13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

Apr. 14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Apr. 15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

Apr. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Apr. 19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Apr. 21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

Apr. 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

Apr. 23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*

Apr. 24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Apr. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Apr. 27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

* Radio show

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' latest album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", was released in October via Sumerian Records. The third concept LP from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and the band's most-ambitious release to date is comprised of a dozen tracks, including the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 Active Rock single "Scarlet Cross".

The cover artwork for "The Phantom Tomorrow" was created by Eliran Kantor, known for his work with TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, HAVOK and Andy Black, to name a few. "The Phantom Tomorrow" was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and co-produced by guitarist Jake Pitts.

This past September, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli told the Topeka radio station V100 that he was getting ready to record the vocals for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Disguise" album. He said: "I was in California working with our producer Drew [Fulk] throughout a lot of the summer."

As for a possible release date for the new MOTIONLESS IN WHITE LP, Chris said: "In my ideal scenario, I would love, like, February [or] March. But once it hits the label's hands, that stuff changes. But I will be pushing for February or March, for sure."

ICE NINE KILLS's latest album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", was released on October 15 via Fearless Records.

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album "The Silver Scream", "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band's cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, ICE NINE KILLS celebratea pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of b-movie schlock and iconic horror on "Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2" and its prequel, "The Silver Scream".