MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announces New Album 'Scoring The End Of The World', Shares 'Cyberhex' Single

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will release its new album, "Scoring The End Of The World", on June 10 via Roadrunner Records. It is available to pre-save on all streaming platforms today with exclusive merch bundles available for pre-order in the band's official store.

To herald the LP's arrival, the Scranton, Pennsylvania quintet has also shared the first single "Cyberhex" which is available on all streaming platforms and joined by an official music video directed by the band's guitarist Ricky Olson and Logan Beaver.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli commented on the ambitious new project, stating: "'Cyberhex' is my love letter to you, our fans, for everything you have done for me over the course of some of the most mentally taxing few years I've had to go through. At times where I felt like my world was ending, as well as the world around us, it was always in my mind that I was able to turn to the special relationship we have created together for help, and I cannot thank you enough for that. Outside of my own personal experiences, it has been equally as fulfilling to me to see that in the face of tireless forces that continue to try and perpetuate hatred and negativity towards so many of us coexisting on this planet, we have all stood together to resist and fight back knowing that love and compassion will always prevail. We ARE the resistance. We ARE Cyberhex. I love you. Thank you."

On "Cyberhex", an ominous synth melody snaps like the click of a trigger into a pummeling glitchy guitar riff as Chris warns, "There's no tomorrow." His apocalyptic verses give way to a robotic sample, "Initiate Cyberhex," before the cataclysmically catchy chorus takes hold. Strings pierce the militaristic bridge, and screams cut through the chaos. In what may be their most cinematic visual yet, the story of the song comes to life on-screen under Olson's deft direction.

"Scoring The End Of The World" fully encompasses the expanse of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band's first full-length body of work in three years since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 23 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire's "50 Best Metal Albums of 2019," plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making "Scoring The End Of The World".

Later this month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will kick off a massive triple co-headline North American tour. Dubbed the "Trinity Of Terror" tour, the run will feature the unholy triumvirate of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night. The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, Arizona and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk's Chartway Arena on April 27.

Last year, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE unleashed the standalone single "Timebomb". It has gathered 5.7 million Spotify streams and 1.6 million YouTube views on the music video. Earning critical acclaim, Loudwire hailed it as "dark but uplifting — and heavy," and Kerrang! urged, "prepare your neck."

"Scoring The End Of The World" track listing:

01. Meltdown

02. Sign Of Life

03. Werewolf

04. Porcelain

05. Slaughterhouse (feat. Bryan Garris)

06. Masterpiece

07. Cause Of Death

08. We Become The Night

09. Burned At Both Ends 2

10. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation

11. Cyberhex

12. Red, White & Boom (feat. Caleb Shomo)

13. Scoring The End Of The World (feat. Mick Gordon)

Photo credit: Rockcandyphoto

