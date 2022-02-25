Most Of DEICIDE's Next Album Has Been Written, Says New Guitarist TAYLOR NORDBERG

Guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION), who recently joined Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE, was asked in a new interview with the "Brews N Tunes" podcast if he and his new bandmates have commenced work on the follow-up to 2018's "Overtures Of Blasphemy" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "They had started most of the new album before I joined, but since announcing [that we are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of DEICIDE's sophomore album] 'Legion' [by performing the LP in its entirety], we've kind of shifted gears and we're trying to lock that in and get a set prepped just in the event that a show pops up. But they have most of the new album prepped, and then we're hammering out, ironing out some details with the last couple songs. So hopefully that will be out this year. I don't know any concrete plans on when we're gonna start pre-production or recording or any of that. But hopefully this year. That would be awesome. But the material is sounding killer. It sounds like DEICIDE."
Earlier in the month, Nordberg spoke about how he landed the DEICIDE gig in an interview with "The Zach Moonshine Show". He said: "In 2019, my band THE ABSENCE toured with DEICIDE in the U.S. And we got to know the guys and got along really well. And I actually found out that Glen [Benton, DEICIDE frontman] lives, like, two streets over from Jeramie [Kling, THE ABSENCE drummer] and I, where we live. So Jeramie and Glen became good buddies and they ride bikes all the times. It's a funny little thing, thinking about that. But long story short, [previous DEICIDE guitarist] Chris [Cannella], I believe he's the head of A&R at Dean Guitars so he's focusing on that for right now. I heard that they needed a guitar player, so I learned a couple of songs, made a couple of videos, and Glen saw 'em and liked what he saw. So we had a couple of practices, and bing bang boom, here we are."
Cannella amicably left DEICIDE last month after a three-year run.
When Benton first announced Nordberg's addition to DEICIDE, he said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the DEICIDE family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the DEICIDE machine!"
Cannella said in a separate statement: "Yes, it is true. I am no longer in DEICIDE. There is no drama and we all kept it quiet as to not lead into drama or speculation.
"I have all the love and respect for Glen, Steve and Kevin. I had so many great times over the last three years I cherish for a lifetime, especially the friendship.
"Cheers to all and thanks for all the love and support. I'm excited for what's to come."
Cannella joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.
English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.
"Overtures Of Blasphemy" was released in September 2018 via Century Media.
