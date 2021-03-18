More IRON MAIDEN Jigsaw Puzzles To Be Released In May

Several more IRON MAIDEN titles will get the jigsaw puzzle treatment in May.

On May 14, Zee Productions will release "Brave New World", "Dance Of Death", "A Matter Of Life And Death", "The Final Frontier" and "Stranger In A Strange Land" as 500-piece jigsaws on its Rock Saws imprint.

All 500-piece puzzles come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

Next month, Zee Productions will release "The Trooper", "No Prayer For The Dying", "Fear Of The Dark", "The X Factor", "Virtual XI" and "The Book Of Souls" as 500-piece jigsaws. "The Trooper" is also available as a 1000-piece jigsaw.

Previously released IRON MAIDEN jigsaws include "Iron Maiden", "Killers", "Live After Death", "The Number Of The Beast", "Powerslave", "Somewhere In Time" and "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son".

According to Toy News, Rock Saws was originally developed by Zee Productions' own self-proclaimed metalhead Steve Beatty.

"I want to make jigsaws that are for the music fan," Beatty said. "Vinyl came back and I loved the idea of making great record sleeve art into jigsaws, maybe stick the record on and do together."

Beatty launched Rock Saws in 2019, promising to "revolutionize" and "breathe new life into" the puzzles scene by delivering artwork from some of the rock and heavy metal scene's most iconic album covers. The mission started with the launch of puzzles featuring artwork from albums by SLAYER and IRON MAIDEN.