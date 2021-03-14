MORDRED Unveils Music Video For 'Love Of Money'

Influential San Francisco crossover thrash metal act MORDRED — which this summer will release its first full-length record in over 25 years — has unveiled a music video for "Love Of Money", the latest clip from the band's 2020 comeback EP "Volition". Shot on location in San Francisco by Eddie Granillo for Keptone Filmz and featuring actress Szandora Lavey, it can be seen below.

"We all want her sometimes and we all need her sometimes," says guitarist Danny White. "Some would kill for her. Some would die for her. Some would commit crimes for her. Few can walk away. She seduces and provides, her power won't be denied, and she goes by the name of Money."

Outside of their 2015 single "The Baroness", "Volition" marked the first new MORDRED music since the band's 2013 reunion. Fans won't have to wait long for the follow-up, however, as the group recently put the finishing touches on "The Dark Parade", their first full-length album since 1994's "The Next Room". Due out this summer, "The Dark Parade" features five-sixths of the personnel from 1991's acclaimed "In This Life", plus new drummer Jeff Gomes (formerly of FUNGO MUNGO and MIRV).

MORDRED was formed in 1984 as the burgeoning Bay Area thrash scene was beginning its rise to global prominence. While mosh-inducing thrash formed the basic blueprint of their sound, MORDRED stood out as a unique presence thanks to their integration of funk-infused musicianship and hip-hop and alternative music influences. The group was one of the first Bay Area bands to explore those diversities in extremes, but as the dexterous bass performance of Art Liboon and innovative turntable work from band collaborator Aaron "DJ Pause" Vaughn provided a new spin on the thrash metal genre, MORDRED retained their metallic bark thanks to groove-laden shred from guitarists Danny White and James Sanguinetti, and energetic shout-along choruses spearheaded by vocalist Scott Holderby. That combination of thrash metal and exploratory funk powered three full-lengths on Noise Records between 1989 and 1994, from their revered debut, "Fool's Game", to their even more eclectic sophomore follow-up "In This Life", the EP "Visions" through their final — until now — record, "The Next Room".

In addition to spending their 2020 releasing "Volition" and putting the finishing touches on "The Dark Parade", MORDRED also entertained audiences throughout the year with their streaming variety show and concert series, "Mordred: Acting The Fool!" Episodes from the series include live performance by the band, guest interviews, burlesque performances and a healthy dose of sketch comedy, can be viewed at this location.

MORDRED is:

Scott Holderby - vocals

Danny White - guitar

James Sanguinetti - guitar

Art Liboon - bass

Aaron "DJ Pause" Vaughn - turntables/keyboards

Jeff Gomes - drums

