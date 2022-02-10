MORBID ANGEL Pulls Out Of MARYLAND DEATHFEST, Says It Will Not Play Any Shows 'In Current Climate'

MORBID ANGEL has canceled its appearance at this year's Maryland Deathfest, set to take place May 26-29 at various venues in Baltimore, Maryland.

The festival organizers announced the death metal veterans' decision to pull out of the event in a social media post earlier today, writing: "MORBID ANGEL will no longer be performing at MDF 2022. Despite trying to convince them to not cancel, the only thing we've been told is that the band 'will not be playing MDF or any other shows in the current climate', so we'll let you interpret that however you see fit."

MORBID ANGEL is being replaced at Maryland Deathfest by fellow Florida death metallers DEICIDE who will perform their 1992 album "Legion" in its entirety at the festival.

Other bands who have dropped off this year's Maryland Deathfest are VALKYRJA, ARCHGOAT, BLAZE OF PERDITION and ANTICHRIST. They are being replaced by IMMOLATION, PROFANATICA, AKHLYS and SULFURIC CAUTERY.

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Trey Azagthoth with bassist/vocalist Steve Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Dan Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren), who left the band seven years ago.

