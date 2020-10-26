MOONSPELL To Release New Album In February; First Single Due In November

Portuguese metallers MOONSPELL will release their new album in February 2021. The first single from the disc will be made available in November. The effort, which is described as "dark and revolutionary," will consist of "around 10 songs, including two instrumentals," according to the band. In addition, there will be a couple of bonus tracks, among them a cover version of an as-yet-undisclosed song.

MOONSPELL's new LP was recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano, who has previously worked with PARADISE LOST, ULVER and GHOST, among others.

MOONSPELL recently parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to MOONSPELL singer Fernando Ribeiro).

MOONSPELL's latest release was the "Lisboa Under The Spell" live DVD/CD, which came out in August 2018 via Napalm Records. The live DVD/Blu-ray/3CD package captured MOONSPELL's performance before 4,000 fans at the sold-out Campo Pequeno arena in their hometown of Lisbon, Portugal on February 4, 2017.

MOONSPELL's fourth album, 1999's "The Butterfly Effect", will be re-released on August 7 via Napalm Records. The reissue will include two new remixes, a completely re-designed cover and layout artwork, as well as an exclusive excerpt from the Butterfly FX chapter of the band's official biography, "Wolves Who Were Men".

MOONSPELL's most recent studio album, "1755", came out in November 2017. The Portuguese-language disc was written about the 1755 Lisbon earthquake, also known as the Great Lisbon earthquake, which occurred in the Kingdom of Portugal. In combination with subsequent fires and a tsunami, the earthquake almost totally destroyed Lisbon and adjoining areas.

Photo credit: Rui Vasco

