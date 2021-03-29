MOONSPELL Singer: 'We All Want Shows To Happen, But We Want To Make Sure That It Happens Safely'

March 29, 2021 0 Comments

MOONSPELL Singer: 'We All Want Shows To Happen, But We Want To Make Sure That It Happens Safely'

Singer Fernando Ribeiro of Portuguese metallers MOONSPELL has told Consequence Of Sound in a new interview that he is feeling "good" about the prospect of "in person shows" resuming in the not-too-distant future. "Sometimes the discussion is reduced to money," he said. "Obviously, the music industry and the music business and the way MOONSPELL is involved, you take a bit of everything — the author rights, online shopping, the record sales — but sometimes the big chunk of it comes from playing live shows and selling merchandise. But it's not only about the money. It's also about the lifestyle.

"I have been touring since 1995," he continued. "I'm not like this, but I know some people that get really depressed and devoid of any meaning in life when they are not touring or traveling. But here in Portugal, one of the positive outcomes from the pandemic is that the musicians, the industry and the cultural scene that might usually be competitive have all come together. We created this movement, #CultureIsSafe, and last year we played four shows. It's not a lot, but it was very important psychologically. It was also proof for people who work within live shows that they really know how to organize and there were not any COVID cases reported or connected to the shows.

"The last show we did in 2020 was in Porto, the second-largest city in Portugal after Lisbon in an arena that holds 2,000, but we had 700 people which was the limit. You feel hopeful because you really feel the love of the fans, to be distanced, wearing a mask, listening to MOONSPELL. It showed that they just really wanted to be there.

"Live shows are so important not only for the money it generates but for the good energy it brings. To have these shows, you have to organize a community first, and everyone worked together.

"We're all in the same sinking boat, as I say jokingly. And even though the new album is about the hermit age and solitude, it's also about community. I went to this big demonstration and almost all the musicians in Portugal were there in this big arena, and I felt that we had each other's back and right now we're fighting for the survival of our scene. It's a goal for everyone. We all want shows to happen, but we want to make sure that it happens safely."

MOONSPELL released its 13th studio album, "Hermitage", on February 26 via Napalm Records. The disc was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

Last year, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).