MOONSPELL Announces 'Irreligious' And 'Hermitage' Livestream Performances

Portuguese metallers MOONSPELL will return to their hometown, the country's luminous capital Lisbon, in style and with a grandiose double date no pack member can afford to miss out.

On June 18, MOONSPELL will take over the stage and in front of a live audience of 300 fans (under COVID rules), to perform its pathbreaking 1996 album "Irreligious" in its entirety. "Irreligious" has not only helped the band to redefine its manifold style, but this year also marks the record's 25th anniversary. Timeless classics such as "Opium", "Raven Claws", "Herr Spiegelmann", "Mephisto" or "Fullmoon Madness" will take you back to the late Nineties, when gothic was more dark and beautiful than in any other year or age. To share this memorable event with fans from all over the world, the show will be also streamed live in a top notch-production, with MOONSPELL's own flair for a big sound and amazing lights via the streaming platform Munin Live.

Furthermore, MOONSPELL will reissue "Irreligious" as a one-of-a-kind deluxe box (containing the LP + a 12" triangle-shaped disc EP of the band's eternal ode to the moon "Fullmoon Madness" original song + live version, an exclusive tape + slipmat) and much more. Watch out for this amazing band edition, courtesy of MOONSPELL's own label Alma Mater Records (also available as LP + EP + MC and slipmat separately), with more details and news to be revealed in the days ahead.

But as if that wasn't all and to get your full dose of the moon madness, just one day later, on June 19, MOONSPELL will play a full live set of its highly acclaimed new album "Hermitage". For the first time ever, and in front of the "lucky 300" (plus in a worldwide stream!), the Portuguese dark metal masters will present their latest magnum opus live in its entirety and for a "real" audience. Join MOONSPELL for an unforgettable night of amazing songs and emotions.

"We all took a big fall with the COVID situation. It has been challenging to keep the band together and the fans motivated," says frontman Fernando Ribeiro. "Our legs were crushed but we are back on our feet and want to walk at your side again. We will not only celebrate the incredible 25th anniversary of one of our most fundamental albums ('Irreligious') but finally have the chance to unveil the absolute and quite powerful charm of 'Hermitage' songs on stage. It's MOONSPELL like you never seen us before. It's being together again. Our time has come."

For more information, and to purchase your tickets and bundles, go to this location.

Photo credit: Rui Vasco