MOON SHOT Featuring Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist: Debut Album 'Confession' Due In October

With years of combined experience and hundreds of gigs around the world, bassist Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä, vocalist Ville Malja (LAPKO), guitarist Jussi Ylikoski and drummer Mikko Hakila (DISCO ENSEMBLE) united last year to form MOON SHOT. Buoyed by the resounding success of debut track "Big Bang", and further singles "Blood Looks Cool", and "Confession", the Finnish outfit is now pleased to announce the upcoming release of its debut full-length effort, also titled "Confession". The effort will be made available on October 22 in partnership with OMN Label Services.

Malja shares: "'Confession' is sincere and sincerity is timeless. This is a crispy rock album inspired by the classics but still looking to the shimmering future. As a singer and lyricist, I've never been more inspired."

Ville's words only ring truer when listening to new single "Agony Walk" which accompanies the album announcement along with its music video that you can watch below. The track is one of the band's favorites on the record, with a punchy, up-tempo, punk rock sound. Seppälä sings its praises: "For me, 'Agony Walk' has been one of the strongest songs all the way. In a way, it sounds very much like what I thought MOON SHOT would sound like in the beginning. The sound of MOON SHOT has expanded ever since, but 'Agony Walk' still stands on its own — with pride."

Finally, with an album ready to come out and concert venues slowly reopening again, MOON SHOT is ready to take on the world.

"When writing and judging the songs for this album, the most important thing for me was to remain true and honest to myself," Ylikoski says. "If something didn't feel right, it had to go. This is the only way for me to protect the inspiration and meaning of this work and to present a meaningful album. And when this is achieved, everything else is secondary. 'Confession' is a labor of love.

"MOON SHOT is something completely new, made from scratch. This lineup, the new songs, the team behind us. It's just amazing and makes me humble. I feel lucky to be alive and part of this band in this day and age. Can't wait to get up on stage".

"Confession" track listing:

01. Confession

02. Agony Walk

03. Big Bang

04. Marlboro Man

05. Caterpillar

06. Kiss The Ghost

07. Second Chance

08. Blood Looks Cool

09. Cut The Corners

10. Big Feelings

11. Into The Trouble

12. Street Guy

13. Uno, Dos

