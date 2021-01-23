MOON SHOT Featuring Former CHILDREN OF BODOM Bassist: 'Blood Looks Cool' Music Video Out Now

With years of combined experience and hundreds of gigs around the world, bassist Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä, vocalist Ville Malja (LAPKO), guitarist Jussi Ylikoski and drummer Mikko Hakila (DISCO ENSEMBLE) united last year to form MOON SHOT. They now release the band's second single and video, "Blood Looks Cool", available on all streaming platforms.

A build-up of tension, a "rubber band stretched too far" according to Hakila, released with a flash as the chorus takes over, "Blood Looks Cool" has a very specific target in mind.

"'Blood Looks Cool' is a song for outsiders," says Malja. "For those who feel they don't belong. It's a positive fight song about social otherness."

Previously, the Finnish four-piece had raised the curtain on the project with debut single and video "Big Bang", a song with a feeling of timelessness that will go on to permeate the band's upcoming releases, and moulds the shape of a bright future for the "true 21st century rock band."

Ylikoski states: "MOON SHOT is something completely new, made from scratch. This lineup, the new songs, the team behind us. It's just amazing and makes me humble. I feel lucky to be alive and part of this band in this day and age. Can't wait to get up on stage."

Seppälä announced his decision to join MOON SHOT exactly a year ago, writing in a social media post: "When the decision to quit with BODOM became real in the end of spring 2019, I wasn't determined to do anything new as a musician. This might sound naïve, but I always thought I couldn't play anything else than BODOM, I was pretty sure nothing would inspire me enough. But then the most unexpected thing happened; the news about my situation reached these certain three guys who were brainstorming in Helsinki to find a perfect fit for bass in their brand new group.

"For me the classic 'one door closing blah blah' quote felt now very much on point.

"The idea of a new band felt scary, not only musically but also because it came so quickly after the biggest and scariest decision of my life. At the same time I saw it as a gift, new chance to do music with friends, musicians whose careers I have had the pleasure to follow with admiration. I didn't wanna miss this rare chance.

"Things came together quite quickly, as you might know, my plans for life after BODOM...well, actually there was no plans really…

"So here I am, introducing MOON SHOT to you. MOON SHOT is far from melodic death metal. It's a blend of alternative rock, some crossover elements, lots of melodies — but like always in music; you judge it and define it yourself."

