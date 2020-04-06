MONSTER MAGNET's DAVE WYNDORF Doesn't Want To Ask Fans For Money During Coronavirus Crisis

MONSTER MAGNET frontman Dave Wyndorf has told Billboard that he is reluctant to ask fans to donate to an online chat or performance on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's a crisis time; the last thing I want to do is ask for money," he said. "I don't think fans owe me anything. I owe them something: a good record."

Wyndorf, who plans to work on a new album during this unexpected downtime, continued: "I think Internet presence is overrated. I think the public has something better to do than follow rock bands. The fans are great, and hopefully they'll be there when we put out a new record. It wasn't the first thing to think about in a global pandemic, to have someone buy my T-shirt. I can't blame people for doing it, though. Obviously, smaller bands get hit harder because they have to play more to get their money, rather than some pop diva who can go out and get it all in two shows and also sell ancillary items."

MONSTER MAGNET rescheduled the U.S. leg of its tour celebrating its 1998 album "Powertrip" until 2021.

In the past few weeks, a number of artists have performed live shows online for anyone with access to a smartphone. So far, the majority of online performances have been offered free of charge or for charity, but some believe that this could turn into a new business model.

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 70,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

MONSTER MAGNET's latest Napalm Records release was 2018's "Mindfucker".

