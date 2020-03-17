MONSTER MAGNET Announces Rescheduled 2021 'Celebration Of Powertrip' North American Tour Dates

MONSTER MAGNET has postponed its "A Celebration Of Powertrip" tour to 2021, with new dates beginning January 21 in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honored for the newly scheduled shows. Find a complete list of dates below.
Frontman Dave Wyndorf comments on the unfortunate situation: "So sorry to postpone the tour, but under the circumstances, I'm sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren't a good mix. So, we're gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we'll see you on the other side!"
Rescheduled dates:
Jan. 21 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Jan. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Jan. 23 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Jan. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
Jan. 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Jan. 29 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
Jan. 30 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro
Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Feb. 02 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
Feb. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
Feb. 05 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
Feb. 06 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Feb. 07 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Feb. 09 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Feb. 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Feb. 12 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Feb. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Feb. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Feb. 18 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
Feb. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
"Powertrip" was MONSTER MAGNET's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams" and "See You In Hell". The album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, No. 21 on the German chart, No. 65 on the U.K. chart and No. 97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.
MONSTER MAGNET's latest Napalm Records release was 2018's "Mindfucker".