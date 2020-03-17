MONSTER MAGNET Announces Rescheduled 2021 'Celebration Of Powertrip' North American Tour Dates

MONSTER MAGNET has postponed its "A Celebration Of Powertrip" tour to 2021, with new dates beginning January 21 in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets for all postponed dates will be honored for the newly scheduled shows. Find a complete list of dates below.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf comments on the unfortunate situation: "So sorry to postpone the tour, but under the circumstances, I'm sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren't a good mix. So, we're gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we'll see you on the other side!"

Rescheduled dates:

Jan. 21 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Jan. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Jan. 23 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Jan. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

Jan. 27 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Jan. 29 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Jan. 30 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro

Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Feb. 02 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

Feb. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

Feb. 05 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

Feb. 06 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Feb. 07 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 09 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Feb. 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Feb. 12 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Feb. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Feb. 18 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

Feb. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

"Powertrip" was MONSTER MAGNET's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams" and "See You In Hell". The album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, No. 21 on the German chart, No. 65 on the U.K. chart and No. 97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.

MONSTER MAGNET's latest Napalm Records release was 2018's "Mindfucker".