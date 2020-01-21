MONSTER MAGNET Announces 'A Celebration Of Powertrip' Spring 2020 North American Tour

Psych rock legends MONSTER MAGNET will return to the road in North America this spring to celebrate their historic release "Powertrip". Their live set will feature select cuts from this seminal album as well as your MONSTER MAGNET favorites. Support on the tour will come from NEBULA and SILVERTOMB. The tour begins March 20 in Brooklyn, New York and runs through April 18 in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Tour dates:

Mar. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Mar. 21 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mar. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mar. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

Mar. 25 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Mar. 27 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

Mar. 28 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro

Mar. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Mar. 31 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

Apr. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

Apr. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw

Apr. 04 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Apr. 05 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Apr. 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Apr. 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Apr. 09 - Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues

Apr. 10 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Apr. 13 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Apr. 16 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

Apr. 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Apr. 18 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

"Powertrip" was MONSTER MAGNET's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams" and "See You In Hell". The album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, No. 21 on the German chart, No. 65 on the U.K. chart and No. 97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.

MONSTER MAGNET's latest Napalm Records release was 2018's "Mindfucker".