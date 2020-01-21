MONSTER MAGNET Announces 'A Celebration Of Powertrip' Spring 2020 North American Tour

Psych rock legends MONSTER MAGNET will return to the road in North America this spring to celebrate their historic release "Powertrip". Their live set will feature select cuts from this seminal album as well as your MONSTER MAGNET favorites. Support on the tour will come from NEBULA and SILVERTOMB. The tour begins March 20 in Brooklyn, New York and runs through April 18 in Sayreville, New Jersey.
Tour dates:
Mar. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Mar. 21 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Mar. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Mar. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
Mar. 25 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Mar. 27 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
Mar. 28 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro
Mar. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Mar. 31 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
Apr. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar
Apr. 03 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw
Apr. 04 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Apr. 05 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Apr. 07 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Apr. 08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Apr. 09 - Las Vegas, NV @ The House of Blues
Apr. 10 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Apr. 13 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Apr. 16 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
Apr. 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Apr. 18 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
"Powertrip" was MONSTER MAGNET's commercial breakthrough, achieving mainstream success due largely to the hit single "Space Lord". Other hit songs on the album include "Powertrip", "Temple Of Your Dreams" and "See You In Hell". The album reached No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, No. 21 on the German chart, No. 65 on the U.K. chart and No. 97 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified gold by the RIAA on January 25, 1999.
MONSTER MAGNET's latest Napalm Records release was 2018's "Mindfucker".