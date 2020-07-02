Mongolia's THE HU Raises $19,000 for COVID-19 Relief

Mongolia's biggest rock act THE HU has just dropped a beautiful new acoustic video for "Shireg Shireg". The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band in the studio, offering fans a real insight into its recording process. It also gives a closer look at THE HU's gorgeous traditional instruments and a glimpse of their live show.

The "Shireg Shireg" video is the newest teaser for THE HU's upcoming deluxe version of "The Gereg", out on July 10. Also on the album are fantastic collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH), Danny Case (FROM ASHES TO NEW) and Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM). The original version has sold 130,000 copies globally thus far.

Last weekend saw THE HU play a homecoming show after a sold-out world tour, performing at White Rock Centre in Ulaanbaatar in aid of the Mongolian COVID-19 relief. The concert was aired on TV in Mongolia, raising 53 million MNT (approximately $19,000), and made available to a global audience through streaming on Facebook and YouTube, raising $5,000 and counting.

THE HU stands for the Mongolian root word for human being, inspiring the band's original style of music that it calls "Hunnu Rock." The group pulls inspiration from the Hunnu, an ancient Mongolian empire better known as The Huns in western culture. Their music is deeply embedded with their ancient culture, even integrating old Mongolian war cries and poetry into their lyrics.

The group was founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by their producer Dashka, along with band members Gala, Jaya, Temka and Enkush. Together they create rock music with traditional Mongolian instrumentation such as the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), tumur khuur (jaw harp), guttural throat singing built around the pillars of heavy rock: distorted guitars, bombastic drums, and aggressive rhythms. All four members have earned Bachelor's or higher degrees in classical music and have gained several years of touring experience throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim.

