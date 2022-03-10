MISS MAY I Releases First New Song In Five Years, 'Unconquered'

MISS MAY I has released "Unconquered", its first new music in five years. The song was produced by Grammy Award winner Will Putney, who has previously worked with A DAY TO REMEMBER, BODY COUNT, EVERY TIME I DIE and THE AMITY AFFLICTION, among others,

MISS MAY I vocalist Levi Benton stated about "Unconquered": "We, as well as everyone else, went through the ringer the last couple of years. Some of us worse than others and even more of us finding ourselves in the darkest places we never thought we'd end up. After that experience and making it out, it felt as if a battle had been won. That's what 'Unconquered' is all about."

MISS MAY I and their fans grew up together, a shared bond reflected by the music itself, equally inviting to longtime devotees and newcomers alike. Relatable real-life concerns present themselves across the band's music and lyrical collaboration.

Benton, B.J. Stead, Justin Aufdemkampe, Ryan Neff and Jerod Boyd don't shy away from arresting confessionals about depression and hopelessness in their heaviest, darkest, angriest songs. But a spirit of hope and a newly broadened worldview inform the album as well, with urgent vigor.

"Unconquered", the first taste of new MISS MAY I music since 2017, is an anthem of resilience for the postmodern age. "Unconquered" is pure MISS MAY I. They remain unconcerned with commercial aspirations, fighting with authenticity and integrity to summon the most potent song of their career without sacrificing the heavy hooks that punctuated the crossover success of 2017's colossal "Shadows Inside".

Catch MISS MAY I as direct support on tour with ALL THAT REMAINS, kicking off March 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The men of MISS MAY I were high school students when they picked up the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal torch set ablaze by bands like KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LAMB OF GOD and ALL THAT REMAINS. Arguably the most prolific group in the Warped Tour era of the vibrant metalcore scene, the Ohio boys cranked out a breathtaking six albums from 2009 to 2017, some of them just a year apart. They delivered unforgettable performances on global tours, including runs with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PIERCE THE VEIL, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, AUGUST BURNS RED and GWAR. A generation of fans who connected to the band's blend of pummeling chaos, irrefutable breakdowns, and singalong choruses cherish MISS MAY I. The band perfected its style from early outbursts through recent works like "Rise Of The Lion" (2014) and "Deathless" (2015). "Shadows Inside" (23 million streams on Spotify alone), "Hey Mister", "I.H.E.", "Forgive And Forget", "Relentless Chaos" and other MISS MAY I staples became anthems.

