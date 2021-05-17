MISFITS To Perform Entire 'Walk Among Us' Album At Next Year's RIOT FEST

After quickly selling out three-day passes for 2021, Riot Fest is firing off a shockingly early announcement for next year's festival: The original MISFITS will headline Riot Fest 2022, performing their landmark first album "Walk Among Us" in full for its 40th anniversary. Three-day passes for next year's festival are on sale now; single-day passes to this year's festival (September 17–19, 2021) will go on sale this week, alongside more band announcements for 2021.

The 1982 record, celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, is a debut hailed by MISFITS fans — as well as by publications like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, in recent years — as one of the greatest punk records of all time. There's no doubt that all hell will break loose when Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein take the stage to play the first MISFITS album front-to-back where the three forefathers of horror punk first reunited in 2016. Highlights will surely include tracks like "Night Of The Living Dead", "Skulls" and "Mommy, Can I Go Out And Kill Tonight?"

They'll be joined by the long-awaited return of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, a hotly-anticipated reunion that Riot Fest fans have long hoped for, finally realized. The group initially announced their reunion in 2019, playing a single show at Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles before postponing their entire sold-out North American tour — including a slot at Riot Fest — to 2022. It's safe to say the anticipation for their headlining performance at Riot Fest 2022 is already through the roof.

As a treat to fans, previous ticket holders can purchase 2022 passes at a special price for a limited time; ticket transfers to next year, as well as refunds, are now available (more info is available on Riot Fest's web site). Safety measures regarding COVID-19 — a top priority this year — will be frequently updated, as directed by local health and public safety officials.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like NAKED RAYGUN, THE REPLACEMENTS, MISFITS and JAWBREAKER, among many other reunions — a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture.

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Only and Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent one taking place in December 2019 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.