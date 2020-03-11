MISFITS Sue Book Publisher Over Signature Skull Design

Legendary punk rock band MISFITS has filed a lawsuit against Abrams, claiming the publisher "willfully infringed" MISFITS' famous "Fiend Skull design" trademark and unlawfully copied and used MISFITS' copyrighted artwork in connection with the advertising and sale of a photobook titled "Scream With Me - The Enduring Legacy Of The Misfits".

The complaint, which was filed on March 9 by Misfits A.D. — the limited liability company established by MISFITS founding members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only to own and manage intellectual property, including trademarks and copyrights, associated with the MISFITS — claims Abrams's photobook "is rife with large-scale, repeated, and unlicensed reproductions of Misfits A.D. intellectual property. For example, the cover of the photobook prominently displays, without authorization, the Misfits A.D. 'Fiend Skull design' trademark and, in doing so, misleads consumers into believing that the photo book has been approved by, or is associated with, Misfits A.D., which is indisputably false," the lawsuit reads. "The photobook also unabashedly copies wholesale copyrighted artwork associated with the MISFITS' musical recordings and releases. The MISFITS' copyrighted artwork is an integral part of the band's extensive and highly successful line of officially licensed merchandise and its world famous lifestyle brand. In addition, the named authors of the infringing photo book have been falsely affiliating themselves with the MISFITS in connection with advertising and promoting the publication and release of the book, further harming Misfits A.D."

The complaint, which has been obtained by BLABBERMOUTH.NET, adds: "In addition to the infringing cover of the Book, the Book is structured around the MISFITS Artwork with chapters that consist entirely of unauthorized uses of the MISFITS Artwork, with each of the MISFITS Artwork reproduced multiple times on multiples pages of the Book and using both exact copies and variants of the MISFITS Artwork."

According to the lawsuit, Abrams conceded that the purpose of the book is to "usurp the value" of the MISFITS artwork, having advertised the book as a "visual history" of the MISFITS that "spotlights the band's iconic and influential album and single art, fan club merchandise, original posters, [and] show flyers."

Upon learning of Abrams' planned release of the book, Misfits A.D.'s counsel wrote to Abrams to demand that Abrams cease and desist from promoting, advertising or selling the book. In response, Abrams admitted that it obtained clearances from other copyright holders for the foreword, interviews, quotes, and certain photographs contained in the book, the lawsuit claims. Nonetheless, Abrams categorically denied that it needed clearance or authorization to use the Fiend Skull mark or to use and/or make derivative works of the MISFITS artwork in the book, according to the lawsuit.

World Intellectual Property Review was the first to report on the lawsuit.

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent one taking place in December in Philadelphia.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.