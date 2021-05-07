MISFITS Replace MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE At AFTERSHOCK Festival

Legendary punk rock band MISFITS has replaced MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE on the billing of this year's Aftershock festival, set to take place October 7-10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

As previously announced, Aftershock 2021 will be headlined by METALLICA (performing two unique sets, one on Friday and one on Sunday), with MISFITS headlining on Saturday, October 9. The diverse Aftershock 2021 lineup will also include: LIMP BIZKIT, RANCID, THE OFFSPRING, SOCIAL DISTORTION, RISE AGAINST, VOLBEAT, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MASTODON, GOJIRA, SEETHER, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, and many more.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE canceled its appearance at Aftershock after announcing that it was postponing its reunion tour to 2022.

Last month, Glenn Danzig told Rolling Stone magazine that the door was "open" to MISFITS playing more shows. "If we do it, I would like to play some places we haven't played yet, Texas or Florida or places like that," he said. We haven't done any shows in those states, and those states are fully open."

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS members Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent one taking place in December 2019 at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.