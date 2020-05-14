MISERY SIGNALS Returns With First Album In Seven Years, 'Ultraviolet'

May 14, 2020 0 Comments

MISERY SIGNALS Returns With First Album In Seven Years, 'Ultraviolet'

One of the most influential and revered metalcore bands of the last decade, MISERY SIGNALS will make its long-awaited return in 2020 with the independent, self-funded release of its fourth album, "Ultraviolet", on August 7. The upcoming record marks their first full-length release in seven years, and first with founding vocalist Jesse Zaraska since their 2004 debut, "Of Malice And The Magnum Heart".

After a week of videos teasing their revival, the band has officially revealed details today for the new album, including the release date, album art, track listing and the first single, "The Tempest".

Commenting on the new track, lead guitarist Ryan Morgan states: "'The Tempest' feels like a concentrated dose of MISERY SIGNALS. I love that it crashes through with all this energy, with very little indulging. That type of songwriting economy was in my mind across this whole album. It's interesting to hear a little bit of restraint work to actually make everything bigger."

"Ultraviolet" marks the return of all founding members Ryan Morgan (guitar), Branden Morgan (drums), Jesse Zaraska (vocals), Stu Ross (guitar) and Kyle Johnson (bass). The band spent the last few years writing and recording one of its finest releases yet and a true return to form, drawing on a resuscitated storm of creativity and camaraderie not witnessed since "Of Malice And The Magnum Heart".

"Jesse has this really clear voice, and even in his most vicious screaming the vulnerability gets through first," says Morgan. "People will hear the record and there won't be any need for decoding the emotional content. 'Sunlifter' was the first song we wrote for the record and it set the tone thematically for the lyrics on the album, which came to be about ambition and striving and all the parts of ourselves that are in contradiction with each other."

Zaraska comments on the lyrical direction of the album: "It is a record that purveys a much greater sense of hope than those that preceded it, and I think that as older individuals this was important from the onset of the process. I tried to create a MISERY SIGNALS record that was lyrically more positive than the previous outings, something that I could get behind as a father. Though there still exists a fair amount of tension and darkness, there shines a great amount more light."

MISERY SIGNALS will tour North America in support of "Ultraviolet" this fall, including a headline tour with support from END and NECK OF THE WOODS and a December run with DARKEST HOUR and SECT.

"Ultraviolet" track listing:

01. The Tempest
02. Sunlifter
03. River King
04. Through Vales Of Blue Fire
05. Old Ghosts
06. The Fall
07. Redemption Key
08. Cascade Locks
09. Some Dreams


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).