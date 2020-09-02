MISERY INDEX Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

Century Media Records has announced the signing of U.S. death metal/grindcore veterans MISERY INDEX to a worldwide deal.

Active since the early 2000s, MISERY INDEX has established itself as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal, releasing six studio albums, several EPs and performing well over 1,000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Now, the band has teamed up with a reliable new partner for the years to come.

"We are very excited to spew forth our next batch of vitriol with our good friends at Century Media," says MISERY INDEX. "It is a massive pairing for a new chapter! Respect!"

Adds Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media: "When I started working at Century Media, MISERY INDEX was the first band I suggested to sign right after the release of the 'Overthrow' MCD on the band's own Anarchos Records. Now, many years later, the plan finally worked out. We are excited and very happy to welcome them to Century Media Records."

MISERY INDEX is currently working hard on its seventh studio album, expected to be released in 2021 to coincide with the group's 20th anniversary.

MISERY INDEX's latest album, "Rituals Of Power", was released in March 2019 via Season Of Mist.

MISERY INDEX is:

Darin Morris: guitar

Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals

Adam Jarvis: drums

Jason Netherton: bass, vocals

Photo: Chris Joao