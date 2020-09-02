MISERY INDEX Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

September 2, 2020 0 Comments

MISERY INDEX Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

Century Media Records has announced the signing of U.S. death metal/grindcore veterans MISERY INDEX to a worldwide deal.

Active since the early 2000s, MISERY INDEX has established itself as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal, releasing six studio albums, several EPs and performing well over 1,000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Now, the band has teamed up with a reliable new partner for the years to come.

"We are very excited to spew forth our next batch of vitriol with our good friends at Century Media," says MISERY INDEX. "It is a massive pairing for a new chapter! Respect!"

Adds Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media: "When I started working at Century Media, MISERY INDEX was the first band I suggested to sign right after the release of the 'Overthrow' MCD on the band's own Anarchos Records. Now, many years later, the plan finally worked out. We are excited and very happy to welcome them to Century Media Records."

MISERY INDEX is currently working hard on its seventh studio album, expected to be released in 2021 to coincide with the group's 20th anniversary.

MISERY INDEX's latest album, "Rituals Of Power", was released in March 2019 via Season Of Mist.

MISERY INDEX is:

Darin Morris: guitar
Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals
Adam Jarvis: drums
Jason Netherton: bass, vocals

Photo: Chris Joao

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).