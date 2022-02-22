MISERY INDEX Announces New Album 'Complete Control'

Two decades into their venerable careers, Baltimore death metal savants MISERY INDEX are back with a new album, "Complete Control", which will be released worldwide on May 13 via Century Media Records. The LP was mixed by Will Putney and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street studios. The cover artwork was created by Matt Lombard.

"Complete Control" is described in a press release as "a riff-driven assault that captures the tension of the modern condition and channels it into nine songs of ripping end-times death metal. Spewing with Orwellian invective and razor-sharp songwriting, 'Complete Control' is a much-needed hammer to the face; a wake-up call for the disaffected and dispossessed."

"Complete Control" track listing:

01. Administer The Dagger

02. The Eaters And The Eaten

03. Complete Control

04. Necessary Suffering

05. Rites Of Cruelty

06. Conspiracy Of None

07. Infiltrators

08. Reciprocal Repulsion

09. Now Defied!

The LP's first single and video will launch on Friday, March 11 to support the start of the album's pre-order campaign.

In other news, MISERY INDEX's new song "Strategies Of Manipulation" is debuting as part of the Decibel Flexi Series, which will be featured with the next issue of Decibel magazine.

MISERY INDEX bassist/vocalist Jason Netherton states about "Complete Control": "We are super stoked to present our new album 'Complete Control' — a pandemic-spawned nine-track opus of vitriolic death metal which draws heavily on our enduring brutal hardcore and grindcore influences.

"We tracked the album in September and October of 2021, and it was subsequently mixed by Will Putney prior to being mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street studios. The cover features the visceral, uncanny work of visual artist Matt Lombard, which, to us, hammers home the contradictory forces of control and chaos which define our modern age.

"The album's central lyrical themes focus on these competing forces of control and chaos; they interrogate 'power' as something that is not always wielded with brute force in the modern age (through violence), but moreso as a control society where it manifests on a self-governing, individual level.

"Also, we are looking very much forward to hitting the road again this year! Starting with a run of dates with our old friends ORIGIN and WOLF KING in North America, leading into festival appearances, a West Coast U.S. tour and an EU headliner coming later this year. Until then, see you all soon and keep hammering the nails!".

MISERY INDEX is (from left to right in photo by Ryan Philipps): Darin Morris (lead guitar), Adam Jarvis (drums), Mark Kloeppel (guitar and vocals) and Jason Netherton (bass and vocals).