MINOR THREAT 'Will Never Play Shows Again,' Says BRIAN BAKER

May 25, 2020 0 Comments

MINOR THREAT 'Will Never Play Shows Again,' Says BRIAN BAKER

Legendary hardcore band MINOR THREAT will never play shows again, says bassist Brian Baker.

MINOR THREAT released two EPs and the studio album "Out Of Step" before breaking up in the mid-'80s. Singer Ian MacKaye formed FUGAZI in 1987 and in recent years started a new band with his wife and bandmate in THE EVENS, Amy Farina, and FUGAZI bassist Joe Lally. Baker joined fellow punk legends BAD RELIGION in 1994. Guitarist Lyle Preslar was a member of THE MEATMEN in the 1980s and played briefly with SAMHAIN before eventually becoming a lawyer.

Asked in a new interview with Spain's GoetiaMedia.com if there is any possibility of MINOR THREAT becoming active again, Baker said (hear audio below): "We will never play shows again. It was a product of its time. It's so much better to leave it alone than ruin it by being a bunch of old guys playing songs that we wrote when we were teenagers.

"I don't wanna go backwards; I like to continue creating," he explained A"nd, to me, just doing a re-enactment of MINOR THREAT would not be satisfying and, I think, would be more harmful than helpful.

"Everyone likes the idea of seeing MINOR THREAT play, but I think if they actually saw it, they wouldn't like it anymore."

Back in November 2018, the four members of MINOR THREAT recreated the cover photograph of their final record, 1985's "Salad Days" EP. A new picture of the quartet sitting on the front porch of Dischord house in south Arlington, Virginia was posted on Baker's Instagram page and was shared by Dischord on Facebook.

Naturally, fans on Facebook began buzzing about what the photo could mean, with many hoping the band will perform again. But Baker put an end to the speculation, telling WTOP in an e-mail: "This is a non-story. Jeff insists that we always take a porch shot for posterity when the four of us are at Dischord. This is just the first one we've had taken since I've had an Instagram account."

Baker's explanation was corroborated by a caption that accompanied the picture on the Dischord Facebook page. "MINOR THREAT tries to get together every few years to catch up with each other," the caption read.

Baker is currently promoting the recently released self-titled debut album from FAKE NAMES, the punk rock supergroup also featuring Michael Hampton (S.O.A., EMBRACE, ONE LAST WISH), Dennis Lyxzén (REFUSED, INTERNATIONAL NOISE CONSPIRACY, INVSN) and Johnny Temple (GIRLS AGAINST BOYS, SOULSIDE).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).